A Fontana man was killed in an early-morning traffic collision in Ontario on May 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:28 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle traffic collision on State Route 60 Highway near S. Vineyard Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle, Tokolahi Akauola, 34, was pronounced deceased on scene at 2:52 a.m. by Ontario Fire Department paramedics.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
