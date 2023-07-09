A Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Rialto woman's keys and attempted to extort her out of $3,000 to get the keys back, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On June 20, officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Arrowhead Avenue regarding a stolen property report, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 8.
The victim accidentally left her house and car keys in keys in the community mailbox locking mechanism. When the victim realized she was missing her keys, she returned to the community mailbox and noticed they had been taken. Upon further investigation and review of video surveillance in the nearby area, a suspect was observed removing the keys from the mailbox and driving away in a white Ford Focus.
The following day, the victim received a note attached to the front door of her residence. The note demanded the victim deliver $3,000 in cash to a specific location at a specific time if she wanted her keys back. If the victim did not do as told, the suspect was going to steal both of her vehicles that were parked in the driveway of her residence.
Upon review of additional video surveillance, officers confirmed the suspect observed placing the note at the victim's residence matched the description of the suspect observed in the footage of the theft.
Officers contacted SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Taskforce) to assist with the investigation. SANCATT investigators responded to the proposed meet-up location and observed a man matching the description of the suspect, attempting to leave in the same vehicle used in the commission of the theft. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
At the time of arrest, the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Richard Orellano, had the victim’s keys in his possession. The keys were recovered and returned to the victim.
Orellano was subsequently booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of extortion and possession of stolen property.
