A Fontana man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a fatal vehicle collision in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
The incident took place on Campus Avenue south of Foothill Boulevard, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 4.
Marcos Enriquez, 29, was speeding down Campus when he hit another vehicle, killing the driver of the other vehicle, police said.
Enriquez was booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.
No additional information was provided regarding the identity of the deceased driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.