A Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted women twice — outside a bar in Upland and then later at a home in Ontario — on Oct. 31, according to the Upland Police Department.
At about 2 a.m., Upland officers responded to an assault which occurred in the area of C Street and 2nd Avenue.
Officers learned that the suspect was accosting two females. Two additional females observed this, stood by their side, and asked the man to leave. When the man neared the group, one of the women pushed the suspect, who then punched all four of the women and fled the area. The victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The Upland Police Department later learned that the suspect followed two of the victims to a residence in Ontario. The suspect attacked both women a second time by punching and knocking them to the ground. He then fled the scene with one of the victim’s cell phones.
Investigators from the Ontario P.D. and Upland P.D. shared information on the associated cases and worked closely to identify the suspect.
Angel Rojas, 25, was identified and apprehended by Ontario officers without incident at his home in Fontana. Investigators recovered the victim’s cell phone at Rojas’ residence, police said.
Rojas was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of stalking in connection with the incident in Upland as well as additional charges of robbery and witness intimidation related to the incident that took place in Ontario. He was being held on $500,000 bail.
