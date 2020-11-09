A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a residence and tried to sexually assault an 80-year-old woman, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Nov. 8, Fontana P.D. Dispatch received a call from the woman, who said she awoke with an unknown man on top of her. The suspect was identified as Albert Hines, a Fontana resident.
Hines allegedly entered the victim’s house through an unlocked sliding door in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 in the 11700 block of Burl Drive in southern Fontana. When the victim was awoken by Hines, she yelled and was able to fight off the suspect until he ran from the scene, police said.
Video surveillance caught Hines running away from the location, police said. Fontana detectives were called to the scene for further investigation and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound also assisted.
Hines was located, identified as the suspect in the crime, and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. He faced charges of elder abuse, attempted sexual assault and burglary.
Is believed that Hines was following and watching the victim before entering the house and trying to assault her, police said. Persons who have any information regarding this investigation or believe they may have been a victim are urged to contact Detective A. Davis at (909) 854-8152 or send an email to adavis@fontana.org.
