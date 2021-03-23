A 24-year-old man was arrested on several criminal charges after he allegedly forced his way into a home in Fontana and assaulted two teenagers, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 20 at 2:05 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14900 block of Randall Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
The investigation revealed that John Rosas, a transient known to frequent Rancho Cucamonga, violated a restraining order which prohibited him from returning to the incident location. Rosas forced entry into the residence.
When two juveniles (ages 15 and 16) defended their mother, who was inside the residence, Rosas allegedly repeatedly struck them, bit one of them, and threatened to kill them. One of the juveniles suffered a minor injury. They restrained Rosas until law enforcement arrived and took Rosas into custody without incident.
Rosas was found to be on felony probation for grand theft auto. After receiving medical attention, Rosas was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of assault with force likely to produce significant injury, criminal threats, child cruelty, violation of a restraining order, and a probation violation.
