A 21-year-old Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly punched a teenager and stole his skateboard in the western unincorporated area of Fontana on March 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:18 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a robbery that just occurred near the intersection of Manzanita Drive and Live Oak Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a 14-year-old juvenile and his 15-year-old friend were walking down the street when they were contacted by the suspect.
The suspect suddenly grabbed one of the juveniles’ skateboards, threatened to kill him, and punched the victim, resulting in a minor injury. The suspect then fled into his residence on Manzanita.
The juveniles found a local resident and asked for help.
After multiple public address announcements, the suspect, identified as Andrew Flores, eventually exited the residence and surrendered. He was found to be on felony formal probation for grand theft in San Bernardino County.
Following the investigation, Flores was taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center on a robbery charge.
