A Fontana man was arrested following a fatal collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway near Temecula in Riverside County on April 22, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Overland Drive.
A 2016 Kenworth tractor/trailer driven by a 47-year-old Bloomington resident was stopped within the No. 4 lane because of stopped traffic ahead. A 2015 Toyota Prius was traveling directly behind the Kenworth and came to a stop.
But a 2016 HINO bob tail/box truck, which was directly behind the Prius, failed to stop in time and crashed into the Prius, which became wedged between the two trucks, the CHP said. The box truck and the Prius became engulfed in flames.
The unidentified driver of the Prius suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the box truck, Fontana resident Kevin May, 47, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Inland Valley Medical Center. Upon further investigation, May was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of a drug. Further charges are pending, the CHP said.
----- THIS was the second fatal freeway collision in Riverside County involving a suspect from Fontana within a week.
On April 17 at about 5:50 p.m., a crash involving six vehicles took place on the eastbound Route 91 Freeway, just east of Lincoln Avenue.
A red Ford Windstar driven by 41-year-old Adrian Antonio of Fontana was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided into the rear of a Chrysler that had slowed down due to traffic, the CHP said. As a result, a chain reaction took place and four other vehicles were hit.
Due to the severity of the collision, the male driver of the Chrysler and his female passenger were ejected from their vehicle. The female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional injuries were reported.
Antonio was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.
