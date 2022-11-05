A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Stone located the victim and obtained medical aid for her injuries. Stone learned the person allegedly responsible for the violent encounter was the victim's estranged husband, later identified as 42-year-old Victor Rodriguez. Rodriguez allegedly used both weapons against the victim and held her against her will overnight inside her residence.
The victim was able to flee the residence the following morning when she reported the incident to police.
Stone authored an arrest warrant for Rodriguez and located him the following day, as Rodriguez was headed back to the victim's residence. Rodriguez was transported to West Valley Detention Center.
