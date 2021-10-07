A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing acts of domestic violence, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 2 at about 3:19 p.m., deputies learned there was a victim of domestic violence at a local hospital.
Through investigation, the deputies determined that Andrew Hernandez, 24, a resident of the western unincorporated area of Fontana, had a romantic relationship with the victim.
During an argument, the victim reported that Hernandez allegedly choked her and stabbed her several times with the keys to a vehicle. She suffered injuries consistent with her statement, which required professional medical care at a hospital. Deputies attempted to speak with Hernandez, but he could not be immediately located.
Then on Oct. 6, Hernandez came to the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. After an interview, he was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges.
