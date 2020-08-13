A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing grand theft auto just one day after being arrested and released on the same charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 11, a caller contacted Sheriff's Dispatch regarding a man they saw via video surveillance scaling a wall and entering a locked facility in the 8000 block of Banana Avenue in the western unincorporated county area of Fontana.
The man broke into a parked recreational vehicle (RV) and stole several items. His attempt to steal the RV was unsuccessful.
The suspect then entered a high-end RV that was parked nearby. After stealing multiple items throughout the RV, the suspect was able to start the vehicle and attempted to flee the property, but he subsequently crashed the RV into a low lying wall.
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station arrived at the business and safely secured the area, surrounding the RV. Deputies gave the man several commands to exit the vehicle and he failed to comply with those orders. After nearly an hour, the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Rudy Carrillo, was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of grand theft auto, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and committing a felony while out on bail or own recognizance release.
The day prior to this incident Carrillo, had been arrested by an allied agency on a grand theft auto charge. Carrillo was released from custody on his own recognizance in accordance with state guidelines.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
