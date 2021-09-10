A 31-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly communicating with minors over the Internet with the intent of engaging in sexual activity, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 8, detectives from the Fontana P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served a search warrant at the residence of Alejandro Martinez in the 8900 block of Pepper Avenue.
During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was allegedly located, police said.
Police said Martinez was using the following screen names to communicate with minors on social media platforms over the last several years:
• Instagram: Alejandrom369
• Snapchat: Alejandrom369
• Hotel Hideaway: Mr. Kingsman
Martinez was arrested on charges of contacting or communicating with a minor to commit a sexual offense, possession of child pornography, and directing a child to produce child pornography. Martinez was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives have identified multiple victims; however, they believe there will be additional victims involved in his case. Police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying anyone who may have had contact with the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at: JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
