A 51-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Michael Tinubu was allegedly contacting underage children through social media applications and engaging in sexual acts.
On March 3, a search warrant was served at Tinubu’s residence in the 15300 block of Brant Drive. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Tinubu was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives are seeking the public's help with locating any additional alleged victims. Tinubu used the following social media applications:
WhatsApp screen name: Michael tinubu or Lekan
Facebook screen name: Tinubu Michael Olalekan
Instagram screen name: mtinubu
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.