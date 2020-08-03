A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Azusa Police Department.
The suspect, 34-year-old Cristian Zapien Alvarado, allegedly befriended a 14-year-old Azusa resident on social media.
Alvarado, who claimed to be 19 years old, began sending nude pictures of himself and videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse while trying to coax the victim into meeting him for purposes of having a sexual relationship, police said.
On one occasion, Alvarado was successful in luring the victim into a meeting, police said.
Alvarado was taken into custody on July 30 and booked at the Azusa Police Department Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Justin Beaver at the Azusa Police Department.
