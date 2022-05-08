A Fontana man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Jurupa Valley resident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
On May 7 at about 11:49 p.m., deputies assigned to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a report of a deceased man in the area of Parkhurst St. south of Harrel Street in Jurupa Valley.
Upon arrival, deputies found the victim inside a vehicle parked on the street. He had injuries consistent with a homicide. Deputies secured the area as a crime scene and station investigators responded to begin the investigation. The Central Homicide Unit also responded and assumed the investigation. The victim was identified as Byron Graves, a 39-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley.
During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified.
At about 9 a.m., officers from Fontana Police Department responded a call in the 14000 block of Cherry Avenue, where the suspect was seen. The suspect, Tavae Stalks, a 30-year-old resident of Fontana, was arrested without incident. Stalks was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator D. Contreras at the Jurupa Valley Station at (951) 955-2600 or Investigator S. Anderson with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.