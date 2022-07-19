A 27-year-old Fontana man was arrested on a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Esteban Chavez was allegedly downloading child sexual abuse material over the Internet.
On July 19, a search warrant was served at the suspect's residence in the 7800 block of Almeria Avenue, where multiple electronic devices were seized and evidence was gathered.
Chavez was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
