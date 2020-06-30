A 42-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a security guard, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 25 at about 12:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 16800 block of Spring Street in the downtown area and found the victim, who had been shot one time in the chest. The victim was rushed to a hospital, treated and later released.
During the investigation, the alleged shooter was identified as Phillip Serrano, who is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for weapon-related charges.
On June 30, Serrano was located in Upland and booked into county jail on a charge of attempted homicide.
