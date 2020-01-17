A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of high-end alcohol from a store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 3, deputies responded to a call for service regarding a man stealing alcohol from the Costco store in Chino Hills. A report was generated and an investigation was conducted.
On Jan. 15, the same suspect was seen returning to the Costco store. Deputies contacted the suspect and identified him as 27-year-old Douglas Segura Rivas.
Segura Rivas was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of grand theft.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Deputy Eric Cuesta at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
