A 39-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 29.
Officers arrived before the suspect could complete the crime. They detained the suspect and learned he was on felony probation. The suspect was arrested, the property was photographed, and the evidence was collected, police said.
The suspect was identified as Edward Martinez Islas.
