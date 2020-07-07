A 33-year-old Fontana man was arrested on charges of sending harmful matter to seduce minors and possession of child pornography, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Matthew Schmitt was allegedly utilizing SnapChat to communicate with underage girls in an attempt to meet them for a sexual encounter.
On July 7, 2020, a search warrant was served at Schmitt’s residence in the 14600 block of Texas Court. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the possession of child pornography was allegedly located.
Schmitt, who was found to be on probation for unrelated offenses, was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Police are seeking the public's help with identifying any additional victims. Schmitt’s screen name on SnapChat was: Matthew Smith (m_smith6130)
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Moyer at (909) 356-3310 or e-mail at JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG.
