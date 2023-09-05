A Fontana man was arrested on a charge of contacting a minor to commit a felony, and detectives said there may be additional alleged victims, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
In July, investigators from the Crimes Against Children Detail and the Rancho Cucamonga Station investigated an incident involving a juvenile which occurred in Rancho Cucamonga and identified Christopher Dale Heath, 43, as the suspect.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Heath was taken into custody and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Detectives are releasing a photograph of Heath along with the suspect’s vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Sienna. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gerania Navarro of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
