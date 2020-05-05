A Fontana man was allegedly involved in an armed robbery and assault in San Bernardino, and his arrest led to the arrests of nine other people on various charges, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Overall, the investigation has resulted in the eventual recovery of seven illegal firearms, 43 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of marijuana, more than 1,000 Ecstasy pills, and more than $80,000 in cash, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Eric McBride.
The case began on April 6, when the manager of a convenience store was leaving his business with the cash deposit to take to a bank. While walking to his car, he was confronted by a suspect who pointed a gun at him and demanded money, McBride said in a video news release.
When the manager refused to comply, the suspect struck the victim on the head with the firearm, causing a serious injury, McBride said. The assailant then took the money and fled on foot to a waiting vehicle, which had additional suspects.
McBride said the San Bernardino P.D. conducted a thorough investigation and received a significant tip from a community member regarding the incident.
As a result, on April 30, police served search warrants at locations in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Darion Parker, 32, of Fontana was arrested in connection with the armed robbery, as was Jasmine Jones, 33, of Highland and a 15-year-old boy from San Bernardino, McBride said.
Parker was also charged with possession of marijuana for sales and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In addition, suspects who were arrested for alleged crimes discovered during the execution of the search warrants were William Stokes, 42, of Moreno Valley; Mohammed Hussein, 33, of Perris; Omar Hussein, 29, of Perris; Jacqueline Deek, 23, of Perris; Dondre Sneed, 25, of San Bernardino; Andre Sneed, 53, of San Bernardino; and Dion Robinson, 26, of San Bernardino.
“Regarding this investigation, we wanted to deeply thank our community for reaching out to our police department with the helpful tip. Our investigators worked relentlessly to solve the first robbery, which ultimately led to the discovery and arrests of other criminals. Our detectives take great pride in serving our community and appreciate the assistance we received,” said Adam Affrunti, the Investigations Division captain of the San Bernardino P.D.
The investigation is ongoing. Persons who have additional information are urged to contact Detective M. Block at (909) 384-4935.
