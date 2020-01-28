A 24-year-old Fontana man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after police responded to a stabbing on Citrus Avenue near Orange Street in Redlands on Jan. 26, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police found the victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Redlands Fire Department paramedics treated the victim and he was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. He was later listed in serious but stable condition.
Witnesses reported that suspects fled in a vehicle before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot east on State Street.
Police located the vehicle on State Street and the suspects nearby on Seventh Street. Police also located a large folding knife in a trash can near where the vehicle was found, police said.
Joseph Arnoldo Ramirez was taken into custody and held at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu of $1 million bail.
The second man was detained and released.
