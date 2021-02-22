A 29-year-old Fontana man was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 21 at about 3:25 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an in-progress assault in the 8300 block of Paisley Lane in the unincorporated county area of Fontana.
Upon arrival, deputies determined that Arnold Pereire, age 29, a resident of Fontana, became angry during a family argument. He armed himself with two large knives, threatened to kill one of the victims, and tried to stab him, the Sheriff's Department said. Pereire missed and chased the victim outside and approached both victims, while armed with the knives, and allegedly threatened to kill them. The victims were identified as a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.
Pereire also allegedly kicked and scratched a vehicle, resulting in more than $1,000 worth of damage.
The suspect was arrested without incident and the knives were located at the scene, the Sheriff's Department said. Pereire was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
