A Fontana man was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 25 at about 10:57 a.m., Deputy Foyil from the Fontana Station responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 15000 block of Ceres Avenue involving a stolen vehicle. The deputy spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who reported his truck had just been taken from his place of work. The deputy obtained a brief description of the stolen vehicle and a description of the two subjects involved in the crime.
Through the course of the investigation, the deputy was able to compose a color photo line-up involving one of the suspects, later identified as 32-year-old Alvaro Figueroa. The deputy also learned that Figueroa was also allegedly responsible for attempting to assault a victim with a dangerous weapon during the theft of the vehicle.
On Aug. 27, Figueroa was located hiding in a parked vehicle and taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information pertaining to the other suspect involved in this crime is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
