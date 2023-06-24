A 35-year-old Fontana man was arrested on charges of kidnapping, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, and criminal threats, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 18, the victim's ex-boyfriend, Cyrus Lazar, arrived at a residence in Mentone, allegedly threatened her with a firearm, and forced her to leave in his vehicle with him, the Sheriff's Department said. Lazar drove the victim to Los Angeles and brought her back to Mentone on June 19.
During the early morning hours of June 20, Lazar returned to the victim's residence in Mentone. Lazar was armed with an assault weapon and asked for the victim. Lazar waited on the property in his vehicle as numerous family members waited inside the residence for deputies to arrive.
When deputies arrived at the location, they made contact with Lazar as he approached the front of the residence, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. Lazar was arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center.
Lazar is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Deputies from the Yucaipa Station served a search warrant at Lazar's rented storage unit and recovered additional evidence.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Swanson of the Yucaipa Police Station at (909) 918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip Website at www.wetip.com.
