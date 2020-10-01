A 26-year-old Fontana man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography as well as narcotics sales, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Louie Romero was allegedly downloading child pornography over the Internet.
On Sept. 29, a search warrant was served at Romero’s residence in the 8900 block of Cypress Avenue). Detectives seized evidence relating to the downloading of child pornography, police said. Additionally, detectives allegedly located illegal narcotics for sale, United States currency, a firearm and multiple handgun magazines, all of which were also seized.
Romero was booked at West Valley Detention enter.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
