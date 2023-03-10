A 28-year-old Fontana man was arrested on a child pornography charge, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 9, a search warrant was served at the residence of Jornan Espinoza Arauz in the 17200 block of Reed Street.
During the search warrant, detectives discovered that Arauz was allegedly using child sexual assault material (CSAM) to catfish victims into sending him sexually explicit images. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of CSAM was located, police said.
Arauz was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.