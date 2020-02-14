A 23-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges after he fled the city, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Abelardo Cruz Martinez was associated with 198 NCMEC CyberTips related to the distribution of child pornography, according to the Fontana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
On Feb. 5, a search warrant was served at Martinez's last known residence in the 17400 block of Fairfax Street. During the service of the search warrant, evidence was located verifying Martinez had been living at the residence. Detectives discovered that Martinez had fled to Taft, a city in Kern County, prior to the search warrant being served.
With the assistance of the Fontana Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team, Martinez was located in Taft and detained without incident. Martinez was transported to the Fontana Police Station for further investigation.
According to police, Martinez admitted to meeting at least 10 underage boys using social media. During his interaction with these boys, Martinez allegedly obtained and shared illicit images. At this point, detectives have no evidence that Martinez met these individuals in person.
The social media accounts and screen names Martinez was using were:
• Telegram - Abel Ceu
• Snapchat - Abel Cruz
• Facebook - Max Cm Cruz
• Instagram - Edgar Cruz
• Mega - Celo Citruz
A search of Martinez’ cellular telephone revealed evidence supporting his admissions, police said.
Martinez was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Fontana Police Department ICAC detectives are in the process of identifying additional victims and asking for the public's assistance. Persons who have been victimized by this suspect are urged to contact Detective Kouroubacalis of the Fontana ICAC Unit at (909) 854-8177 or at HKOUROUBACALIS@FONTANA.ORG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.