A 35-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Devon Alanis was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On April 26, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence in the 14600 block of Woodland Drive. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Alanis was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
