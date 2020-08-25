A 22-year-old Fontana man was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Jacob Deleon was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On Aug. 25, a search warrant was served at DeLeon’s residence in the 9200 block of Redwood Avenue. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the downloading and distribution of child pornography was located.
Deleon was taken into custody and was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
