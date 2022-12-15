A 25-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Brandon Ortiz was allegedly downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over the internet.
On Dec. 14, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence in the 18200 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the search warrant, Detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Ortiz was using various social media platforms to allegedly solicit and distribute CSAM, police said. The following are some of his social media accounts:
Tik Tok @ byebran
Telegram @bran08
Instagram bye.vinyl and bye.bran
Discord byee#3643
tumblr tinyfkmeat, byebran. and starstruckfiregardenfan
Twitter @protweetdeleter
Ortiz was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case, or anyone who had contact with Ortiz on his social media platforms, is asked to contact the Fontana P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:
