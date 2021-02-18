A 37-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges on Feb. 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, along with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station, discovered that Sagi Schwartzberg was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
A search warrant was served at Schwartzberg’s residence in the 14000 block of Dartmouth Court. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Schwartzberg was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
