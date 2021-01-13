The Fontana Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Fontana man on child pornography charges on Jan. 12.
Following up on an investigation by the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a search warrant was served at Edward Liu's residence in the 6700 block of Sunridge Court.
Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said.
Liu was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at:
