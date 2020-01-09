A 39-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 9, a search warrant was served at the residence of Francisco Medina Chavez in the 17100 block of Orange Avenue, according to detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
During the service of the search warrant, several electronic devices were seized. Chavez was allegedly found to be in possession of in excess of 1,500 images and videos depicting graphic child pornography.
During an interview, police said Chavez admitted to using the apps MeWe, Telegram, Grinder, Wickr Me, Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tagged, Kik, Whats App, Hushed, Burner, Growlr and Proton Mail to communicate with other likeminded individuals to exchange videos, images, and stories.
Chavez was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images, and possession of graphic child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying any potential victims. Chavez used the fake screen name, “Pedro Callen” to communicate through multiple applications and had conversations about meeting underage boys, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Fontana Detective Kouroubacalis via e-mail at hkouroubacalis@fontana.org.
