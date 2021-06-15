A 35-year-old Fontana man has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 15, a search warrant was served at Giovanny Sierra’s residence in the 17800 block of Upland Avenue.
During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was allegedly located, police said.
Sierra was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
----- IN A SEPARATE INVESTIGATION, another Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges on June 9, police said.
A search warrant was a served at the residence of Ximing Wang Lamb, 34, in the 14500 block of Saddlepeak Drive. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was allegedly located, police said.
Lamb was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.