A 59-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Julio Limon Jr. was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On March 25, a search warrant was served at Limon’s residence in the 9900 block of Lemon Avenue. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and located in excess of 600 images of child pornography, police said.
Limon was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
