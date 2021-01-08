A 34-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 7, a search warrant was served at the residence of Luis Sanchez in the 8800 block of Newport Avenue. Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said.
Sanchez was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
