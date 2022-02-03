A 27-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Uriel Alejandro Loera Gutierrez was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On Feb. 2, a search warrant was served at the suspect's residence in the 7600 block of Lombardy Avenue, and detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Gutierrez was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Gutierrez was using the following screen names to communicate with minors on social media platforms over the last several years:
----- Snapchat:
elminicooper (Display name: Beep Boop)
ezduess (Display name: Al eX)
john_dorner (Display name: john Dorner)
euphoria.zra (Display name: ale B)
Discord:
Username: caliegh's my lil c^msl^t Email: doomfistmedaddii@gmail.com
Username: uwurawr Email: alexloera638@gmail.com
----- Instagram:
wishforstability
wishfforstabilityxyz
dontbesimpin007
----- Twitch:
wishforstabilityx
----- Twitter:
alex10085868
Alex82218753
----- Facebook:
Alex Loera alex.loera.925
Alex Loera alex.loera.376258
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at: BGUITH@FONTANA.ORG
