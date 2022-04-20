A 20-year-old resident of the unincorporated Fontana area has been arrested on multiple felony charges for child molestation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 14 at about 12:17 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station learned of a possible child molestation victim.
Through investigation, deputies determined that Jose Godinez allegedly committed multiple sexual acts with the victim, who was about 10 years old when the acts began, over a period of several years.
Deputies corroborated the allegations and later arrested Godinez, who is being held on $5 million bail, the Sheriff's Department said.
