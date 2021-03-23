A 39-year-old Fontana resident was arrested on charges of assault with a weapon, criminal threats, and domestic violence, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 20 at 4:23 p.m., deputies responded to an in-progress assault in the 8100 block of Sultana Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. The reporting party told dispatch a man held a knife to the victim’s face and the victim had blood on her.
Deputies arrived and learned that Michael Machain had allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife, put it to the victim’s body, and threatened her with great bodily injury.
The victim ran outside and flagged down a passerby, who is a member of the United States Air Force and was on her way to work. The passerby stopped to aid the victim and called law enforcement.
Machain eventually left the residence and was arrested without incident, the Sheriff's Department said.
The knife used during the assault was recovered. The victim suffered minor injuries.
