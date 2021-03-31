A Fontana man has been charged with assaulting a police officer during the riot which took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on March 31 that Daniel Rodriguez, 38, allegedly used an "electroshock weapon" and a flagpole to assault Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.
Rodriguez has been indicted on eight charges, including assaulting an officer, theft of government property and disorderly conduct on the U.S. Capitol grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
The Justice Department has said that another person, Thomas Sibick, also allegedly assaulted Fanone during the Capitol riot.
Altogether, about 140 police officers were injured during the insurrection at the Capitol. Hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump participated in the riot.
