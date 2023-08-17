A Fontana man died as a result of a hit-and-run traffic collision in Rialto, and an officer accidentally drove over the man after the incident, according a news release issued by the Rialto Police Department.
On Aug. 13 at about 4:37 a.m., a Rialto patrol officer was driving past Rialto Avenue, east of Spruce Street in a marked police vehicle.
The officer drove over an unknown object in the middle of the roadway and immediately turned around to investigate. The officer discovered it was a pedestrian who was deceased. The pedestrian was later identified as 37-year-old DeAngelo Banks.
Physical evidence located at the scene indicated that Banks had been previously struck and killed by at least one vehicle before the officer’s contact. The Rialto P.D. requested the California Highway Patrol respond to assist in this investigation.
The CHP and the Rialto P.D.’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted two separate investigations.
Investigators recovered evidence at the scene, and video footage information indicated that Banks was walking eastbound in the lanes of traffic on Rialto Avenue. Video footage from properties located near the incident revealed a vehicle of interest driving eastbound on Rialto toward Banks prior to him being struck.
On Aug. 15, officers located the suspect vehicle, a 2003 gray Ford Expedition, in the 500 block of N. Riverside Avenue and conducted surveillance. A subject, later identified as Bryan Perez, a 23-year-old Rialto resident, was seen entering the vehicle and driving away from the location.
Perez was found to be unlicensed and was subsequently interviewed and arrested for allegedly being the driver who struck and killed Banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.