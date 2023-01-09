A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
Deputies determined Adolfo Ochoa-Antunez was driving east on Arrow when his vehicle drifted toward the southeast corner of the intersection and struck a traffic signal pole, the Sheriff's Department said. The crash caused the vehicle to spin and overturn. Medical personnel pronounced Ochoa-Antunez deceased at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.