A Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on April 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:55 p.m., a two-vehicle traffic collision was reported at the intersection of W. 5th Street and N. G Street.
Emergency medical personnel responded, and 50-year-old Juan Ochoa was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 3:56 p.m.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
The investigation was conducted by the San Bernardino Police Department.
