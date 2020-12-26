A 32-year-old Fontana man died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Dec. 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 10:33 a.m., a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Miguel Esquer was traveling westbound on 48th Street at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection with Sun Valley Drive.
For an unknown reason, the Ford went into opposing lanes and collided with a parked semi-truck on the street.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the incident.
Esquer was killed as a result of the collision and speed does appear to be a factor, police said.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
