A Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Feb. 13, according to the San Bernardino County. Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 3:58 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 215 near Ninth Street.
A passenger in a vehicle, Eric Dewayne Hamilton Jr., 22, was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:14 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
