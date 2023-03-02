A 44-year-old Fontana man was one of 19 suspects who were arrested by the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) during the month of February.
RCAHT conducted multiple proactive operations to identify and arrest persons for prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, pandering, and human trafficking.
Four potential victims were identified and provided victim services and resources, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 15, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, led by Sergeant Jeffrey Cryder, conducted a Demand Reduction joint operation with RCAHT to identify “johns” and potential sex trafficking victims.
Then on Feb. 23, an additional joint operation was conducted with the Lake Elsinore Special Enforcement Team, led by Sergeant Robert Thomas.
Between both operations, 17 persons were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, one person was arrested for attempting to solicit sex from a minor, and one person was arrested for attempting to pander a minor.
Persons who have been a victim of human trafficking can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at (888) 373-7888.
