A 23-year-old Fontana man was shot and killed by police during an incident in Rialto in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Police gave this account of the confrontation:
At about 12:29 a.m., after observing a vehicle code violation, an officer from the Rialto P.D. conducted a traffic stop of a Chevrolet pickup truck in the 100 block of N. Encina Avenue.
During the initial contact, the suspect (driver) exited the vehicle, allegedly ignored the officer’s commands to stop and fled on foot as the officer attempted to detain him. The suspect refused to comply with the officer's commands and allegedly physically resisted as he returned to the truck. The suspect started the truck and a struggle continued as the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody.
A second Rialto Police officer arrived to assist as the primary officer was struggling to take the suspect into custody at the open driver’s door. The suspect allegedly began driving away as the primary officer was still struggling with the suspect.
The primary officer was able to break free from the vehicle, avoiding injury, at which time the suspect allegedly used the truck as a weapon, attempting to hit the officers. An officer fired several shots and the suspect was struck by gunfire. The driver continued traveling over a chain link fence and collided into a house. No one was injured inside the home, but the house was damaged.
Officers rendered medical aid to the suspect and he was subsequently transported to a local trauma center, where he later died. He was identified as Christian Valadez, police said.
As protocol, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The Rialto P.D. is conducting an administrative investigation. The officers’ names will not be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.