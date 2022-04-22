A 19-year-old Fontana man was shot and wounded during an incident in the western unincorporated area of Fontana on April 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 2:54 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a shooting in the 9200 block of Beech Avenue. They arrived within two minutes of the 911 call and rendered aide to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.
The location on Beech Avenue was in close proximity to an elementary school. However, the shooting did not occur on campus and most students had already left for the day. There were brief road closures in the area while deputies investigated the incident. No suspects were arrested.
During the investigation, deputies served a search warrant and recovered two different undetectable firearms, commonly known as “ghost guns.” The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.
This was the second of two incidents on the same day which resulted in Fontana deputies recovering a total of four “ghost guns.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
